The Grand Saline Lady Indians overcame a tough shooting night against Eustace Jan. 10, connecting on just 17/62 field goal attempts in recording a 56-39 win over Quitman. Free throw shooting would... + continue reading
The Van Zandt Co. Sheriff’s Deptartment reported the following arrests from Jan. 3-10, 2017. Leon Bircher Sr., 67, Winona, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole, and on a Dallas Co.... + continue reading
The Fruitvale Lady Cats opened District 24-1A play at home Jan. 6 with a game against the Avinger Lady Indians. Led by a combined 30 points from Amy Anderson and Emily Driskill, Fruitvale came away with a 51-... + continue reading
A house at FM 1504 at Hwy 80 was consumed by fire Jan. 2. The fire occurred around 3:20 p.m., with Edgewood, Wills Point and Fruitvale Fire departments responding. Both roads were closed for several hours because the fire hoses had to stretch across the roadways. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt in the fire... + continue reading
Around 100 people were in attendance in the Van Zandt County District Courtroom New Year’s Day Jan. 1 as newly-elected and re-elected county officials participated in the 2017 Inauguration Ceremony for county officials. The ceremony opened with a welcome by County Judge Don Kirkpatrick followed by an opening prayer from newly-elected VZC... + continue reading
The Edgewood Lady Dogs spent plenty of time on the court following the Christmas holiday, competing in four games at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic in Tyler Dec. 28-30 before resuming district play against Grand Saline Jan. 3. Edgewood finished those five games with a 2-3 record overall, including going 2-2 in their post-holiday... + continue reading
Edom firefighter saves the day It was a happy and joyful afternoon Jan. 4, as 2 ½ -year old River Johnson was found alive and well by Van Zandt County emergency personnel and State Troopers after he was reported missing. The county waited with bated breaths to hear the outcome of the young boy, hoping for the best news possible.... + continue reading
Edgewood enjoyed a pair of milestones following the Christmas break, taking first overall at the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-30 before recognizing Coach Jay Jameson for recently reaching 600 wins prior to a district win over the rival Grand Saline Indians Jan. 3. The Bulldogs were not the only local team to make its way to Quitman for their... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Indians took to the court twice in District 12-3A play during the past week, hosting a district game against Eustace and traveling to Quitman. The Indians finished 0-2 on the week,... + continue reading
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading
Happy New Year from the Van Zandt County Library. We welcome 2017 and all the exciting new things that come with it. Make your New Year's Resolution to spend more time at the library. Have you... + continue reading
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading
The Friends of the Van Zandt County Library held a volunteer appreciation brunch Monday, Dec. 12. “The brunch is a small way to say thanks for all of the hard work and many hours that... + continue reading