Photo by Brad Blakemore Jimmy Strickland took possession of a new Chevy Cruze and cash Jan. 17 after hitting a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot as part of a Word of Victory fundraiser held in Canton Oct. 16. Those there to see Strickland claim his prize included Josh Setser with Victory Church and the church basketball league, Strickland, Strickland’s girlfriend Lauren Hamm, Jackie Beard with the Victory Church Basketball League and Wills Point Chevrolet manager Curtis Holan.