Photo by Tracy Erwin Senior guard Cody Delarosa soars to the basket for a left-handed laying during Edgewood’s 63-27 win over Quitman.

Bulldogs continue march to the playoffs

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading

VZC Commissioners Brandon Brown and Virgil Melton Jr. listen as County Auditor Freddy Thomas makes a presentation calling for a county-wide auction of all surplus fixed assets owned by the county.

VZC Commissioners approve multiple requests during lengthy agenda Jan. 24

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Van Zandt County Commissioners breezed through a 20-plus item agenda as they approved a number of requests during their Jan. 24 regular session. Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the... + continue reading

Half court honors

Grand Saline honors first responder

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders... + continue reading

Among the thousands of people attending the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. Jan. 20 was Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins. The Van Zandt County Tea Party leader said that he waited six hours that morning to get a good seat location for the ceremony. Collins expressed excitement and optimism about the new presidential administration.

Doc Collins attends Trump inauguration ceremony

Friday, January 27, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Arriving outside the United States Capitol building six hours before the inauguration of President Donald Trump was well worth the wait for Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins.  Collins said he... + continue reading

Kids’ Trout Fishing Day set

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and... + continue reading

Latest News

FJH presents at TSTEM Academy

01/29/2017
Fruitvale Junior High and High School Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics Academies were selected to present at the 10th  annual Dallas TSTEM Academy Jan. 19-21. Their presentation was... + continue reading

Lady Mustangs roll past Cumby, 69-19

01/28/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs put on another basketball clinic Jan. 24, limiting the Cumby offense at every turn to score a 69-19 victory over the Trojans. On a night when seven Martins Mill players scored... + continue reading

More News


Elle Monus

Canton native brings NYC style home

01/24/2017
By Britne Hammons News Editor
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing... + continue reading

Photo by Brad Blakemore Jimmy Strickland took possession of a new Chevy Cruze and cash Jan. 17 after hitting a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot as part of a Word of Victory fundraiser held in Canton Oct. 16. Those there to see Strickland claim his prize included Josh Setser with Victory Church and the church basketball league, Strickland, Strickland’s girlfriend Lauren Hamm, Jackie Beard with the Victory Church Basketball League and Wills Point Chevrolet manager Curtis Holan.

Dizzying display helps man win car, cash

01/23/2017
By David Kapitan Staff Writer
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn’t aware of... + continue reading

Lakeside Baptist to offer financial seminar

01/22/2017
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University seminar.  The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and how to plan for long-term financial success. The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline ISD held a robotics competition Jan. 14. Multiple school districts from across the region competed in the Texas Region’s First Lego League contest.

Grand Saline ISD holds robotic contest

01/22/2017
From Staff Reports
Grand Saline Independent School District hosted 38 teams for the second round for the North Texas Region’s First Lego League on Jan. 14. The region is one of the largest with over 400 teams in total, said school officials. During the competition, the students were asked to stick to the theme of “animal allies,” According... + continue reading

Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van clashed for the first time this season Jan. 13, each looking to tighten their grip as one of the four playoff qualifiers that will come out of District... + continue reading

Sports


Photo by Tracy Erwin Senior guard Cody Delarosa soars to the basket for a left-handed laying during Edgewood’s 63-27 win over Quitman.
Bulldogs continue march to the playoffs

01/29/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading

Half court honors
Grand Saline honors first responder

01/28/2017
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders... + continue reading

Lady Mustangs roll past Cumby, 69-19

01/28/17

Lady Cats drop first district contest

01/27/17

Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/17

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline’s Judson Truett puts up a jumper over the outstretched arms of an Alba-Golden defender Jan. 13.

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

01/20/17

Lady Mustangs squash Hornets, 81-31

01/20/17

Columns

Author to visit GS Library

01/16/2017
By Kelli Bryant GS Librarian
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author  Author Roy Philp Jr.  Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
State Capitol Highlights

01/11/2017
By Ed Sterling, TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/16

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/16

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

Lifestyle


Courtesy photo
Donation

01/18/2017
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation.  For more... + continue reading

Courtesy photo
30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading

Photos by Britne Hammons

Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/16

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

