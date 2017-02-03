Martins Mill ISD posted the following regarding the celebration of 100 days at school. “When it's the 100th day of school and your young kinders become feeble old men and women, they tend... + continue reading
The Fruitvale Bobcats faced a tall task Jan. 27, taking on a Yantis team that won its first three District 24-1A games by 14, 29, and 27 points respectively. Unfortunately that trend would continue with the... + continue reading
Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) released the following statement to mark the 44th Anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade: “As we mark the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court... + continue reading
Arriving outside the United States Capitol building six hours before the inauguration of President Donald Trump was well worth the wait for Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins. Collins said he wanted a “good seat,” while attending the Jan. 20 event. “I was there at 6:30 that morning,” said Collins. “I was... + continue reading
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the City of Canton, local merchants, civic organizations, and many individual contributors, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Soft... + continue reading
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing... + continue reading
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn’t aware of... + continue reading
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University seminar. The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and how to plan for long-term financial success. The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by... + continue reading
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading
Your opinions on subjects concerning Van Zandt County are of interest to us and our readers. "Just my Opinion" runs every week in the Van Zandt News with topics ranging from more serious... + continue reading
Editor’s Note: I was inspired by the people to have a little corner of the newspaper dedicated to humor, wit and knowledge over different subject matter. Quotes or tidbits printed in the Editor... + continue reading
Roy Philp Jr., author of “The Hoot Owl Man,” was the guest speaker Jan. 19 at the Grand Saline Public Library Set in East Texas, the book tells the story of David and his son, Matthew... + continue reading
U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling’s Regional Director, Phillip Smith, recently presented medals and a flag flown over the Capitol to the family of deceased World War II Army Veteran,... + continue reading