Senator Hall lands committee assignments

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Last week, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick named Senator Bob Hall,  Vice Chairman of Transportation.  Senator Hall was also appointed to serve on education, agriculture, water and rural... + continue reading

Photo by Tracy Erwin Senior guard Cody Delarosa soars to the basket for a left-handed laying during Edgewood’s 63-27 win over Quitman.

Bulldogs continue march to the playoffs

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading

VZC Commissioners Brandon Brown and Virgil Melton Jr. listen as County Auditor Freddy Thomas makes a presentation calling for a county-wide auction of all surplus fixed assets owned by the county.

VZC Commissioners approve multiple requests during lengthy agenda Jan. 24

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Van Zandt County Commissioners breezed through a 20-plus item agenda as they approved a number of requests during their Jan. 24 regular session. Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the... + continue reading

Half court honors

Grand Saline honors first responder

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders... + continue reading

Among the thousands of people attending the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. Jan. 20 was Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins. The Van Zandt County Tea Party leader said that he waited six hours that morning to get a good seat location for the ceremony. Collins expressed excitement and optimism about the new presidential administration.

Doc Collins attends Trump inauguration ceremony

Friday, January 27, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Arriving outside the United States Capitol building six hours before the inauguration of President Donald Trump was well worth the wait for Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins.  Collins said he... + continue reading

