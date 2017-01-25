Kids’ Trout Fishing Day set

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and... + continue reading

Elle Monus

Canton native brings NYC style home

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father... + continue reading

Photo by Brad Blakemore Jimmy Strickland took possession of a new Chevy Cruze and cash Jan. 17 after hitting a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot as part of a Word of Victory fundraiser held in Canton Oct. 16. Those there to see Strickland claim his prize included Josh Setser with Victory Church and the church basketball league, Strickland, Strickland’s girlfriend Lauren Hamm, Jackie Beard with the Victory Church Basketball League and Wills Point Chevrolet manager Curtis Holan.

Dizzying display helps man win car, cash

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000... + continue reading

Lakeside Baptist to offer financial seminar

Sunday, January 22, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University seminar.  The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline ISD held a robotics competition Jan. 14. Multiple school districts from across the region competed in the Texas Region’s First Lego League contest.

Grand Saline ISD holds robotic contest

Sunday, January 22, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Grand Saline Independent School District hosted 38 teams for the second round for the North Texas Region’s First Lego League on Jan. 14. The region is one of the largest with over 400 teams... + continue reading

Elle Monus

Photo by Brad Blakemore Jimmy Strickland took possession of a new Chevy Cruze and cash Jan. 17 after hitting a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot as part of a Word of Victory fundraiser held in Canton Oct. 16. Those there to see Strickland claim his prize included Josh Setser with Victory Church and the church basketball league, Strickland, Strickland’s girlfriend Lauren Hamm, Jackie Beard with the Victory Church Basketball League and Wills Point Chevrolet manager Curtis Holan.

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline ISD held a robotics competition Jan. 14. Multiple school districts from across the region competed in the Texas Region’s First Lego League contest.

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Patrick files for SB12

01/25/2017
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement Jan. 12 following the filing of Senate Bill 12 - Protective Vests for Police by Senator Royce West, (D - Dallas): "Last year, Texas had more law enforcement... + continue reading

Hensarling votes to begin Obamacare repeal

01/24/2017
WASHINGTON—Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement after voting for the FY 2017 Budget Resolution that will enable the... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News


Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van clashed for the first time this season Jan. 13, each looking to tighten their grip as one of the four playoff qualifiers that will come out of District... + continue reading

Photos by Ayla Rightenour Friends of the Library member Mary Hallowell accepted a proclamation from Grand Saline Mayor Don Yarbrough to proclaim the month of January 2017 as “Grand Saline Public Library Month.”

Grand Saline council hears reports, gears up for festival

01/21/2017
By Ayla Rightenour Staff Writer
As the city of Grand Saline gears up for a Buzzard Festival, a number of ordinances and resolutions were passed. Grand Saline city officials also heard a number of reports from departments in the city. The council took to business, passing a resolution to suspend a Southwestern Electric Power Company’s (SWEPCO) rate increases for 90 days... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline’s Judson Truett puts up a jumper over the outstretched arms of an Alba-Golden defender Jan. 13.

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

01/20/2017
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come-from-behind loss to Mineola. Missed opportunities via turnovers was a key factor in Grand Saline's 54-51 loss to Alba-Golden Jan. 13, with the... + continue reading

Prominent business owner arrested for drugs, theft

01/20/2017
From Staff Reports
On Jan. 12, 2017,  the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Department, Canton Police Department Narcotics, ATF and DEA conducted three arrest warrants for prominent business owner Michael Goggans, 67, of Edgewood. Goggans was arrested at his car dealership in Edgewood for manufacture and delivery of controlled substance PG 3/... + continue reading

Courtesy photo

Donation

01/18/2017
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation.  For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van Zandt News or pick up a copy from one of our vendors.  + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports


Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.
120
reads
20 today

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline’s Judson Truett puts up a jumper over the outstretched arms of an Alba-Golden defender Jan. 13.
145
reads
17 today

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

01/20/2017
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come... + continue reading

Lady Mustangs squash Hornets, 81-31

01/20/17

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Lady Indians

01/15/17

Indians drop two in district play

01/14/17

Lady Cats get past Avinger, 51-48

01/14/17

Hawks soar past Bobcats, 78-36

01/13/17

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Columns

213
reads
17 today

Author to visit GS Library

01/16/2017
By Kelli Bryant GS Librarian
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author  Author Roy Philp Jr.  Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
306
reads
16 today

State Capitol Highlights

01/11/2017
By Ed Sterling, TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/16

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/16

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle


Courtesy photo
211
reads
19 today

Donation

01/18/2017
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation.  For more... + continue reading

Courtesy photo
703
reads
15 today

30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading

Photos by Britne Hammons

Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/16

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 

 