On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and... + continue reading
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement Jan. 12 following the filing of Senate Bill 12 - Protective Vests for Police by Senator Royce West, (D - Dallas): "Last year, Texas had more law enforcement... + continue reading
WASHINGTON—Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement after voting for the FY 2017 Budget Resolution that will enable the... + continue reading
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van clashed for the first time this season Jan. 13, each looking to tighten their grip as one of the four playoff qualifiers that will come out of District... + continue reading
As the city of Grand Saline gears up for a Buzzard Festival, a number of ordinances and resolutions were passed. Grand Saline city officials also heard a number of reports from departments in the city. The council took to business, passing a resolution to suspend a Southwestern Electric Power Company’s (SWEPCO) rate increases for 90 days... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come-from-behind loss to Mineola. Missed opportunities via turnovers was a key factor in Grand Saline's 54-51 loss to Alba-Golden Jan. 13, with the... + continue reading
On Jan. 12, 2017, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Department, Canton Police Department Narcotics, ATF and DEA conducted three arrest warrants for prominent business owner Michael Goggans, 67, of Edgewood. Goggans was arrested at his car dealership in Edgewood for manufacture and delivery of controlled substance PG 3/... + continue reading
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van Zandt News or pick up a copy from one of our vendors. + continue reading
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author Author Roy Philp Jr. Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading