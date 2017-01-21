The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van... + continue reading
The Fruitvale Bobcats and Lady Cats each got the better of Bloomburg Jan. 17, picking up key home wins in District 24-1A play to improve their playoff chances. The game between the Bobcats and Wildcats... + continue reading
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs, ranked fourth overall among all 2A teams in the state according to the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Weekly Poll, continued to play to their lofty state ranking Jan. 17... + continue reading
Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement after taking the Oath of Office to represent the Fifth District of Texas for the 115th Congress: “I am honored and deeply humbled by the trust that the voters of the Fifth Congressional District of Texas have placed in... + continue reading
The process to follow through with a grant application for the purpose of supplying Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies with body cameras was approved during a special meeting of the county commissioners court Jan. 9. A video and a power point presentation on the benefits of body cameras for deputies was given to the commissioners by... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Lady Indians overcame a tough shooting night against Eustace Jan. 10, connecting on just 17/62 field goal attempts in recording a 56-39 win over Quitman. Free throw shooting would play a key role in the game as the Indians connected on 12 more attempts in their victory. Quinlan managed to build an early lead against Grand... + continue reading
The Council of Van Zandt County Communities met Jan. 10 at The Bunker in Canton with a large crowd of people from Van Zandt County and beyond attending. VISIONS President Lisa Morrison introduced guest speaker Wills Point PCED -City Administrator Pam Pearson. Pearson led an open discussion on Senate Bill 2 and the spoke on the potential... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Indians took to the court twice in District 12-3A play during the past week, hosting a district game against Eustace and traveling to Quitman. The Indians finished 0-2 on the week, falling by eight to Eustace and seven to Quitman. Jordan Smith helped lead the way offensively against Eustace Jan. 6, finishing with a team-high 19... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author Author Roy Philp Jr. Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation. For more... + continue reading
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading