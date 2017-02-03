Courtesy photo

100 days

Friday, February 3, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Martins Mill ISD posted the following regarding the celebration of 100 days at school. "When it's the 100th day of school and your young kinders become feeble old men and women, they tend...

Senator Hall lands committee assignments

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Last week, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick named Senator Bob Hall,  Vice Chairman of Transportation.  Senator Hall was also appointed to serve on education, agriculture, water and rural...

Photo by Tracy Erwin Senior guard Cody Delarosa soars to the basket for a left-handed laying during Edgewood’s 63-27 win over Quitman.

Bulldogs continue march to the playoffs

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A...

VZC Commissioners Brandon Brown and Virgil Melton Jr. listen as County Auditor Freddy Thomas makes a presentation calling for a county-wide auction of all surplus fixed assets owned by the county.

VZC Commissioners approve multiple requests during lengthy agenda Jan. 24

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Van Zandt County Commissioners breezed through a 20-plus item agenda as they approved a number of requests during their Jan. 24 regular session. Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the...

Half court honors

Grand Saline honors first responder

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders...

Owls contain Bobcats in 72-30 win

02/03/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Fruitvale Bobcats faced a tall task Jan. 27, taking on a Yantis team that won its first three District 24-1A games by 14, 29, and 27 points respectively. Unfortunately that trend would continue with the...

Hensarling marks anniversary

02/02/2017
Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) released the following statement to mark the 44th Anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade: "As we mark the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court...

Among the thousands of people attending the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. Jan. 20 was Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins. The Van Zandt County Tea Party leader said that he waited six hours that morning to get a good seat location for the ceremony. Collins expressed excitement and optimism about the new presidential administration.

Doc Collins attends Trump inauguration ceremony

01/27/2017
By David Barber Senior Reporter
Arriving outside the United States Capitol building six hours before the inauguration of President Donald Trump was well worth the wait for Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins.  Collins said he wanted a "good seat," while attending the Jan. 20 event. "I was there at 6:30 that morning," said Collins. "I was...

Kids’ Trout Fishing Day set

01/25/2017
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids' Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the City of Canton, local merchants, civic organizations, and many individual contributors, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Soft...

Elle Monus

Canton native brings NYC style home

01/24/2017
By Britne Hammons News Editor
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing...

Photo by Brad Blakemore Jimmy Strickland took possession of a new Chevy Cruze and cash Jan. 17 after hitting a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot as part of a Word of Victory fundraiser held in Canton Oct. 16. Those there to see Strickland claim his prize included Josh Setser with Victory Church and the church basketball league, Strickland, Strickland’s girlfriend Lauren Hamm, Jackie Beard with the Victory Church Basketball League and Wills Point Chevrolet manager Curtis Holan.

Dizzying display helps man win car, cash

01/23/2017
By David Kapitan Staff Writer
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn't aware of...

Lakeside Baptist to offer financial seminar

01/22/2017
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University seminar.  The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and how to plan for long-term financial success. The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by...

Owls contain Bobcats in 72-30 win

02/03/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Fruitvale Bobcats faced a tall task Jan. 27, taking on a Yantis team that won its first three District 24-1A games by 14, 29, and 27 points respectively. Unfortunately that trend would continue...

Bulldogs continue march to the playoffs

01/29/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A...

Half court honors

Grand Saline honors first responder

01/28/17

Lady Mustangs roll past Cumby, 69-19

01/28/17

Lady Cats drop first district contest

01/27/17

Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/17

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline’s Judson Truett puts up a jumper over the outstretched arms of an Alba-Golden defender Jan. 13.

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

01/20/17

Just my opinion

02/02/2017
Your opinions on subjects concerning Van Zandt County are of interest to us and our readers. "Just my Opinion" runs every week in the Van Zandt News with topics ranging from more serious...
68
reads
3 today

Editor’s Corner

02/01/2017
By Britne Hammons
Editor's Note: I was inspired by the people to have a little corner of the newspaper dedicated to humor, wit and knowledge over different subject matter. Quotes or tidbits printed in the Editor...

Flynn offers comments on House Bill 2804

01/31/17

Author to visit GS Library

01/16/17

State Capitol Highlights

01/11/17

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

Roy Philp Jr.
Author Roy Philp Jr. speaks at GS Library

01/31/2017
Roy Philp Jr., author of "The Hoot Owl Man," was the guest speaker Jan. 19 at the Grand Saline Public Library Set in East Texas, the book tells the story of David and his son, Matthew...

Veteran remembered

01/30/2017
 U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling's Regional Director, Phillip Smith, recently presented medals and a flag flown over the Capitol to the family of deceased World War II Army Veteran,...

Donation

01/18/17

30 years

12/23/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/16

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

