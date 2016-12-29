Courtesy photos State Rep. Dan Flynn and the Texas Game Wardens n in Rio Grande Valley.

The Flynn Report: a special game warden edition

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Recently, I had the privilege of joining the Texas Game Wardens down in the Rio Grande Valley to join them in patrolling the border and Gulf of Mexico as well as learning about their extensive... + continue reading

Rose Scott

‘I survived,’: A story about WWII, a young girl and sacrifice - Part 3

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
This is the final installment of Rose’s Story. We at Van Zandt Newspapers hope you enjoyed this special article over the last three weeks. On March 30, 1945, the Red Army entered Austrian... + continue reading

Courtesy photos

MMISD Christmas Carolers

Sunday, December 25, 2016
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Students from Martins Mill ISD came to the Van Zandt County Courthouse to treat the courthouse staff and County Judge Don Kirkpatrick to Christmas carols. The students also made a few stops along the... + continue reading

Photos by Faith Caughron The cast and crew of EISD’s performance of “The Addams’ Family.”

EISD Theatre presents “The Addams Family” production

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Edgewood Independence Doghouse Theatre presented “The Addams Family,”  Dec. 17 and 18 in Edgewood.  All four performances attracted a full house audience, EISD theatre officials... + continue reading

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Canton Eagles and Edgewood Bulldogs could conceivably meet up for a third time this season in the week ahead, with both teams slated to appear at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman.

Trio to compete at Quitman Tournament

Friday, December 23, 2016
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
Three local basketball teams will be bringing a heavy Van Zandt County presence to Hunt County after Christmas, with Canton, Edgewood and Fruitvale all scheduled to compete in the Delbert Ballard... + continue reading

Courtesy photos State Rep. Dan Flynn and the Texas Game Wardens n in Rio Grande Valley.

Rose Scott

Courtesy photos

Photos by Faith Caughron The cast and crew of EISD’s performance of “The Addams’ Family.”

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Canton Eagles and Edgewood Bulldogs could conceivably meet up for a third time this season in the week ahead, with both teams slated to appear at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman.

Latest News

Wesley Pruitt Band to present concert

12/29/2016
The Wesley Pruitt Band will present the fifth annual Bringin’ It Home New Year’s Eve Bash Dec. 31 at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds Todd Berry Building. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music... + continue reading

VZC households offered weatherization program

12/28/2016
Colder temperatures can mean high heating bills. One way to combat concern is by home weatherization. Greater East Texas Community Action Program provides weatherization services for low income households... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News


Photo by David Barber

Exempt status affects employees, constables ask for radios

12/23/2016
By David Barber Senior Reporter
The county commissioners acted on a recommendation from the Texas Association of Counties regarding the designation of the county librarian and county jail administrator as exempt employees. Due to a recent ruling by a federal judge in Texas, the commissioners voted for the exempt status on the two county positions, according to County Judge... + continue reading

Courtesy photos The MMISD Robotics team took home the championship.

Robotics Team claims championship

12/20/2016
From Staff Reports
The Martins Mill ISD B.E.S.T. Robotics Team competed in the UIL State Robotics Championship the weekend of Dec. 10 and came home with numerous awards. The team competed against 1A-4A UIL schools to win the first B.E.S.T. of Texas UIL State Robotics Championship.  In the Texas B.E.S.T. Game Competition the team clinched the Championship... + continue reading

Jesse Ison

Ison settles into constable’s office

12/20/2016
By Britne Hammons News Editor
Jesse Ison describes himself as a “preacher’s kid” and is also the new constable in Precinct 2 of Van Zandt County. Ison also conveys a deep compassion for people, and said that treating others how you want to be treated is a good model to follow, even while serving in law enforcement. Ison spent his youth in Bardwell, Ky... + continue reading

Photo by David Kapitan Senior Doug Sheldon averaged more than 10 points per game at the Wills Point Tournament.

Defense carries Tigers to consolation title

12/18/2016
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Wills Point Tigers bounced back from a tough start at their home tournament, rallying back from a tournament-opening loss to win three consecutive games and finish as the consolation bracket champions. Wills Point opened play Dec. 8 against Alvarado, falling behind 29-19 at the end of the first half and never recovering in a 43-34 loss.... + continue reading

Photo by David Kapitan Mary Sharff draws a foul as she hits a driving layup during Edgewood’s win over Alvarado Dec. 8.

Lady Dogs finish third at home tournament

12/18/2016
The Edgewood Lady Dogs were able to enjoy the comforts of home Dec. 8-10, hosting 13 other teams as part of the annual Edgewood Varsity Tournament. Edgewood finished its tournament run with a 3-1 record overall, finishing a game shy of the championship with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Sulphur Springs. The Lady Dogs began tournament... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

160
reads
18 today

Mustangs headed west for Eula Tournament

12/25/2016
The Martins Mill Mustangs will add plenty of miles to their season's travels Dec. 28-30, heading nearly 250 miles west Dec. 28-30 to compete in the Eula Holiday Classic. Teams scheduled to... + continue reading
185
reads
18 today

Smith earns District 7-3A Superlative

12/24/2016
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Grand Saline Indians knew they would be faced with a tough task once the UIL announced redistricting for the 2016-'18, getting moved to a deep district alongside eventual state champion... + continue reading

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Canton Eagles and Edgewood Bulldogs could conceivably meet up for a third time this season in the week ahead, with both teams slated to appear at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman.

Trio to compete at Quitman Tournament

12/23/16

Photo by David Kapitan Senior Doug Sheldon averaged more than 10 points per game at the Wills Point Tournament.

Defense carries Tigers to consolation title

12/18/16

Martins Mill dominates 4A Lady Panthers

12/18/16

Photo by David Kapitan Mary Sharff draws a foul as she hits a driving layup during Edgewood’s win over Alvarado Dec. 8.

Lady Dogs finish third at home tournament

12/18/16

Lady Cats get past Big Sandy, 47-28

12/17/16

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Columns

164
reads
19 today

VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/2016
The holidays are being celebrated at the Van Zandt County Library. The Friends of the Library held the annual Volunteer Brunch Dec. 12. Staff and volunteers enjoyed a delicious meal together. Family... + continue reading
180
reads
19 today

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/2016
By Kelli Bryant GS Librarian
As the New Year approaches the Friends of the Library starts gearing up for their annual membership drive. The Friends of the Library is an active group of volunteers dedicated to the growth and... + continue reading

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

Hundreds come to see Santa at GS Library

12/21/16

Van enters into animal control agreement

12/15/16

Fifty years and hopefully 50 more

12/14/16

The perks of growing older

12/14/16

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle


Courtesy photo
234
reads
21 today

30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading

Photos by Britne Hammons
248
reads
17 today

Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/2016
The Friends of the Van Zandt County Library held a volunteer appreciation brunch Monday, Dec. 12.  “The brunch is a small way to say thanks for all of the hard work and many hours that... + continue reading

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

Courtesy photo Participating in the bake sale from left to right was Brenda Jones, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett and Diane Poole.

Bake sale successful for VZCHS

12/05/16

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 

 