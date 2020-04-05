VZC woman dies from COVID-19

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NET Health has confirmed the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19. The individual was a 47-year-old female who was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 s symptoms, Point and was Ch the confirmed case announced by Van Zandt County on Wednesday, March 18.

“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”

Third case confirmed

The Northeast Texas Public Health District has identified a third positive case of the coronavirus in Van Zandt County. The test results were confirmed by the Public Health Lab of East Texas. This is a community spread case with exposure outside of Van Zandt County. The immediate risk of transmission in Van Zandt County remains low, as there is no evidence of community spread within the county at this time, in three cases.

Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and with people over the age of 65. Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection. Van Zandt County residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. These include:

—Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

—Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

—Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

—If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider.

—Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

—If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www. MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.