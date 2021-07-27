Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office nets nine arrests
Next article
Commissioners give green light to curfew

Vandals begin 2021 pre-season football practices Monday, Aug. 2

Posted in:
News
Sports

After battling through one of the most unusual and bizarre football seasons in 2020 primarily due to COVID-19 protocols, players and coaches on the Van Vandal varsity football team are hoping that the 2021 season will be a return to normalcy. Despite the COVID-19 protocols, the Vandals were able to get ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Van Zandt News Copyright © 2021