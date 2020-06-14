Rainee Brockway

A funeral service was held for Rainee Na’Shae Brockway, 37, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Bro. Steve Glosup officiating.

Rainee passed away June 4, 2020, in Canton. She was born April 21, 1983, in Tyler to Danny Brockway and Andrea Dee Dodd Brockway.

She grew up in Martin’s Mill and graduated from Martin’s Mill High School where she was active in band, playing the bass clarinet, softball, and basketball. She worked in healthcare where she cared endlessly for others.

Rainee’s pride and joy were her beautiful sons, Bryce Brockway, 14, and Brayden Brockway, 7. Her greatest enjoyment in life was watching her boys play sports and grow up. She was always their biggest cheerleader. She loved her boys beyond anything imaginable as they did her. Rainee had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She loved fishing, Dolly Parton, and celebrating every holiday, especially Christmas. She loved her boys, family, and friends. Rainee will be deeply missed by all those that knew her.

Rainee is survived by her sons, Bryce Brockway and Brayden Brockway; father, Danny Brockway; sisters, Candle Brockway and Goldie and Nathan Reed; nephews, Aden Hayth and Lance Reed; niece, Emma Reed; and many friends.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, Andrea Dee Brockway.

Interment was at Haven of Memories in Canton.

“Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”