Medicare and COVID-19: What does it cover?

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers COVID-19 tests when ordered by your doctor or health care provider on or after February 4, 2020.

Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations, including extra days in the hospital for patients who had to stay longer under COVID-19 quarantine.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19 at this time; however, if one becomes available, Medicare will cover it.

Medicare also recently expanded coverage of telehealth services to enable beneficiaries to access a wider range of services from their providers without having to travel to a facility.

This includes access to doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers.

During this emergency, there are also more options for the ways your providers can talk with you under this provision.