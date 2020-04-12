Manna Food Bank seeks food donations

Manna Food Bank in Canton is currently seeking food donations.

“Manna Food Bank is a non-profit Christian Based Organization serving all residents of Van Zandt County. Since the onset of COVID-19, some food banks in the area have temporarily closed. We have experienced additional clients coming to Manna. Churches are meeting online and therefore they are not conducting food drives to support Manna. Your donations are desperately needed. You may continue to donate in many different ways, online at manna-vz.org, P.O. Box 1436 Canton, or you may drop your donation by our facility. We can purchase food from East Texas Food Bank at a much cheaper price than at your local stores,” stated Manna Food Bank officials.

The food bank is located at 17897 FM 1255 Canton. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.