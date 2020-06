Dale Redding, 66, passed away March 3, 2020, at his home in Wills Point.

Due to Covid-19, the Celebration of Life for Dale was cancelled in March and has been rescheduled.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Bateman Center, 202 Bateman Street, in Edgewood.