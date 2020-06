Services for Judy Lynn Stone, 60, Grand Saline, were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home, with Bro. Billy Smith officiating.

Interment followed in Woodside Cemetery.

Mrs. Stone passed away June 7, 2020, in Tyler. She was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Grand Saline. Judy was a lifelong resident of Grand Saline where she retired from Grand Saline post office as a mail carrier.