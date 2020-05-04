Dear Editor,

When ever we are faced with uncertainty, anxiety builds within and agitation, nervousness, and perturbation may arise in a spur of the moment. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic, we are in a situation where we are cooped up in our homes with the family for long periods of time. I can remember when I was a kid and was out of school with the common flu, my parents were always eager to get me well and get me out of their sight. Being closed up in tight quarters can lead to violent tempers and nerve wrecking outbursts which can produce domestic violence, verbal abuse, and child abuse. Since the stay-at-home orders were issued, there has been a slight rise in these types of offenses as well as suicides. I think people should slow their roll and take this time to bond with kids and spouses. Something as simple as sharing a movie or playing a game could soothe over tensions. Be sure to pray together and ask God to bless all those that are on the frontlines who battle the virus head-on. Keep supporting your local businesses and those business that support your Van Zandt County news with up to date ads as we slowly open up for business. As we begin the month of May, let us not forget what April is all about and not hide any type of abuse in the shadows of COVID-19. Kick the virus – not the kid.

Dr. Bruce Ruckman, DCE

Edom