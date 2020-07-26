Bobby Long

Services for Bobby Joe Long, 77, of Canton, were held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.

Bobby passed away July 15, 2020 in Tyler.

He was born February 4, 1943, in Wellington, to J.B. Long and Joyce Blanche Jones.

Bobby grew up in DeSoto and graduated from DeSoto High School. He served in the Army during Vietnam and worked in construction his entire life. Bobby enjoyed playing dominoes, poker, and pool in his spare time. He also loved watching westerns and sports on TV.

He is survived by his children Cheryl Long, Allan Long, Doug Long, Sherrie Long, Gloria Baratios, Sherrie Osburn, David Long, and Justin Long; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Stanford and brothers, Doyle Long, Carl Long and Rodney Long.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Joyce Long; wife, Frances McCoy Long; son, Tracy Long; granddaughters Ashley Bishop and Amber Osburn; and brother, Gary Long.

Interment was at Colfax Cemetery in Van.