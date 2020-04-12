As of April 6, 2020, the Northeast Public Health District has received confirmation of two more positive cases of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus.) The total count of those who have tested positive for the virus in VZC is seven.

Both of the confirmed cases were community spread and one patient is currently in the hospital and the other patient is in home isolation. VZC County Judge Don

VZC County Judge Don Kirkpatrick released the following statement:

Now more than ever, you have the responsibility to keep yourself and your family safe. If you live in a city with a stay at home order issued by the mayor, please follow those orders. If you live in the county, please follow the orders set forth in the Proclamation I signed April 1, 2020. Everyone should continue to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, practice social distancing, cover your cough or sneeze, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and follow recommendations from local health officials.

If you feel you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, contact your healthcare provider or call 211 for a testing location. If you believe you have COVID-19 symp

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, be sure to call before going into your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.